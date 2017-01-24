Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is doing fairly well in the Indian market. The company sold 2.5 lakh units in its first flash sale, which lasted just 10 minutes. Now, the proud owners of the Redmi Note 4 have something great in store for them – the latest Android Nougat-based MIUI 8.

The latest software for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is not the regular update, which is pushed over-the-air. The first global version of MIUI based Android Nougat for Redmi Note 4 is available as a beta and exclusively for Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered variants. The new software must be flashed on the device manually and the company has a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

In the official Mi thread, the company notes that the software is "not very stable and may have some potential issues," making it useful for developers rather than regular users. But the new features that come with the software will make you want to jump the wagon.

Let's take a look at what's new in the MIUI 8.

MIUI 8 brings a revamped interface and a complete make-over for the system apps. The Gallery app is integrated with some amazing features, such as the Video editing tool, to withdraw reliance on third-party apps.

The new ROM comes with new features like Cloned App to allow using two different accounts on the same app like Facebook and WhatsApp. There's also a new Second Space, which lets you have a private space for your personal stuff within the phone.

MIUI 8 makes shortcuts simple with its Quick Ball feature as it combines five unique customisable shortcuts and places it on the screen. Other features include, battery saver mode, new sharing methods, easy blocking of unwanted callers, new MIUI Image Editor and more.

You can follow Xiaomi's guide on how to flash the developer's ROM on your Redmi Note 4, but here's a simpler process using Xiaomi's Updater app.

Before starting the process, make sure your phone is charged at least 80 percent and back up all your data to avoid losing it.

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. International Business Times, India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Step 1: Download MIUI 8 Global Beta ROM 7.1.19 on your computer.

Step 2: Connect your Redmi Note 4 to the PC and transfer the downloaded file to your phone's internal storage. Skip this step if you downloaded directly on your phone.

Step 3: Go to Updater app and tap "..." on the top right corner.

Step 4: Select "Choose update package" and navigate to the location where the downloaded MIUI 8 Global Beta ROM 7.1.19 is stored.

Step 5: After selecting, the flashing and updating process will start. Please be patient.

Step 6: Once the process is complete, the Redmi Note 4 will update and reboot. When it does, the device will be running the latest MIUI 8 ROM.