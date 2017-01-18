If you are a Motorola Moto Z unlocked variant user in the United States, having endlessly waited for the recent Google Android 7.0 (OS update) to be made available for your phones, then you now have something to cheer about. Going by latest official updates, Android Nougat firmware should now not be too far away from seeding.

As per an Android Police report, that quotes Motorola's official Twitter account, users of the Moto Z (carrier unlocked edition) in the US can expect their phones to be subjected to the Nougat treatment in the near future. Motorola's Twitter account states that the update will be rolled out as quickly as possible to all 'eligible' devices that certainly include the Moto Z phones.

Now, it should not be long before Motorola seeds Android Nougat to Moto Z users in the US. This sounds promising considering the fact that Moto Z variants in other geographical regions of the world have already received Nougat. At this juncture, it is also worth remembering that Moto Z is one among the eligible Motorola devices to receive Android Nougat as an OS update. Therefore, users of this phone in the US are advised to check their devices on a regular basis for new OTA notifications representing Android Nougat OS update.

Users of the Moto Z (unlocked variant) in the US can also let us know in case they receive Android Nougat OS firmware. As far as the new enhancements to look forward to within Nougat are concerned, you can check for the below mentioned newer functionalities, post-installation of the update: