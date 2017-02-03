After halting the Android Nougat OS roll out for Moto Z Play, Lenovo-owned Moto (formerly known as Motorola) has deferred the software release to several Moto X variants by close to three months.

Moto Germany (via Twitter) said the company has postponed the Android Nougat release for Moto X series till May 2017. The company has not mentioned the reason behind the delay, but it is believed that Moto has encountered bugs during the software testing, probably the same ones detected in the Moto Z Play, which eventually led to abrupt stoppage of update roll out in Germany.

Which of the Moto devices will get Android Nougat update late?

As per the company, four Moto X variants -- Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen), Moto X Style, Moto X Force will get Android Nougat update.

So, with the announcement, all the aforementioned device owners will have to wait till May for the update.

Leider verzögert sich das Rollout des Android 7 Updates für die Moto X Serie voraussichtlich bis Mai. Wir bitten um eure Geduld. — Moto Deutschland (@Moto_GER) February 1, 2017

What Android Nougat will bring to the phone?

Android Nougat brings the much-needed night mode (to lessen the strain on eye during low-light condition), bundled message notification for quick reply, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, multi-window options and numerous other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Watch this space for latest news on Moto products and Android Nougat release schedules.