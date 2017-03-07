After AT&T, rival network carrier Verizon Wireless rolled out the much awaited Android Nougat update to Samsung Galaxy S7 and the S7 edge.

"Verizon Wireless is pleased to announce a software update for your device (Galaxy S7 & S7 edge). This software update has been tested to optimise device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches," the company said on its official customer help forum page.

Verizon via OTA (Over-The-Air) has dispatched Google's new mobile OS v7.0, bearing build numbers G930VVRU4BQA2 and G935VVRU4BQA2, to the Galaxy S7 and the S7 edge, respectively.

In addition to the customary Nougat features, security patches, and network performance enhancements, the phone-maker has incorporated its own features such as Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pass, device security updates, Always On Display, enhanced accessibility, lock screen customisation option to improve notifications on display, card dynamic adjustment of display size, revamped calendar app, new font option for titles so that it can be displayed in dominant upper case characters, option to use owner's image for the display, and newer clock styles.

Another add-on, which is the Performance Mode, lets users optimise their smartphones with four available modes -- Optimised mode (extends battery), Game mode (provides useful functions such as Game Launcher and Game Tools), Entertainment mode (enhances sound and image quality) and High-Performance mode (enables the highest quality display settings possible).

How to install Android update on Verizon Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge:

1. Once you get the update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several weeks to reach all the corners of the country.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

In a related development, Samsung has reportedly delayed the release of Android Nougat to former flagship phones Galaxy S6 and the S6 edge.

Samsung UK, in a reply (via Twitter) to Galaxy S6 series owners, has revealed that the company needs more time to optimise the Android Nougat to meet the required quality standard. It also declined to give any timeline on when Samsung will release the Nougat update to the 2015-series phones.

@harri_ashley The software update for the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge has been delayed while we review its quality. 1/3 — Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) February 27, 2017

As far as Samsung's other 2015 edition flagship phone Galaxy Note 5 is concerned, it is expected to receive the new software soon.

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung and Android Nougat release schedule.