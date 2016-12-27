After releasing Android Nougat to Xiaomi Mi 5 (Chinese version), the company has confirmed to release the new update to its flagship Mi Mix.

Xiaomi has commenced alpha testing of Nougat-based MIUI on Mi Mix. Once convinced that there are no bugs, it will be rolled out to the device. Going by the previous release pattern, Xiaomi is expected to deploy the firmware before the end of January 2017.

The new Nougat software brings night mode, bundled notification, enhanced security update, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options, over 1500 Emojis, Vulkan API for 3D graphics, VR (Virtual Reality) mode, personalised settings and smarter notifications and numerous other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Other Xiaomi devices, which are slated to receive the new update include Mi 5s, 5s Plus, Mi Note 2, Mi Note (1st Gen), Redmi 2 and later models including Redmi Note 2 and the Note 3 series.

However, the roll-out is most likely to happen around March-end next year, if not in the second quarter of 2017.

