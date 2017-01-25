As promised, smartphone-maker HTC has released Android Nougat update to the company's two smartphones in more regions.

Last week, Graham Wheeler, product and service director for EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) regions, HTC promised that the company will soon expand the Nougat roll-out for HTC 10 and One M9 series to Europe.

Now, Wheeler via Twitter confirmed that the roll-out process has commenced in UK and is expected to extend to all regions of Europe in coming days.

Further, several HTC 10 Lifestyle and One M9 owners have confirmed to have received the same update notification on the mobile phones. It is said to weigh close to 1.27GB, reported Android Police.

HTC 10 Nougat starts rolling out today. UK first more regions to follow soon. — graham wheeler (@wheelergd) January 24, 2017

How to install OTA (Over-The-Air) update on Android phone:

1. Once you get update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Having said that, Android Nougat OTA release program is conducted in stages, so it might take several weeks to expand the roll-out process to all corners.

HTC devices owners can check for the software update by going to Settings >> About Phone >> system update.

For those unaware, Android Nougat comes with brings night mode, bundled notification, enhanced security update, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and numerous other value-added features to enhance user experience.

With the release of Android Nougat to HTC 10, 10 Lifestyle and One M9, the company is expected to deploy the update to the One A9 series soon.

Watch this space for latest news on HTC and Android Nougat release schedule.