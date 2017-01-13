Just a few ago, Moto X Play running Android Nougat appeared on a performance benchmarking site, hinting that the public rollout is just around the corner. Now, the company has officially revealed the update release schedule for Europe region.

Moto Deutschland (Germany) via Twitter, while replying to a Moto X Play owner, confirmed that Android Nougat will be deployed to the company's popular 2015 mid-tier phone by the end of January. Moto X Play owners can also track real-time software release status on the company's website.

Other Moto devices confirmed to get Android Nougat include Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen), Moto X Style, Moto X Force, Droid Turbo 2, Droid Maxx 2, Moto Z Play and Moto Z Play Droid.

@theadamparton Yes, Android 7 will be available for Moto X Play by end of January. Please find further info here: https://t.co/qgHOc8V8cx — Moto Deutschland (@Moto_GER) January 12, 2017

Android 7.0 Nougat brings multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Watch this space for latest news on Moto devices and Android Nougat update release details.

