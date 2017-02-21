After releasing Android Nougat to unlocked HTC 10 series in November 2016, the company extended the update roll-out process to carrier-based T-Mobile last month. Now, it's Sprint subscribers' turn to get a taste of Google's candy flavoured OS.

Several Sprint-based HTC 10 owners in the US have confirmed to have received the Android Nougat (build version: 2.42.651.6) notification. Device users are advised to free up their mobile's memory, as the new update is really big, weighing a whopping 1.3GB, Android Policereported.

Android Nougat brings the much needed night mode for reading in low light condition, latest security update, multi-window options, bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, performance tweaks, and various other value-added features to enhance users' experience.

If you have received a OTA (Over-The-Air) notification message for this update:

1. Select "Yes, I'm in".

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now".

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since OTA process is carried out in phases, it will take a week or two to reach all corners of America, so readers are advised to have some patience for the update to arrive.

Users can also check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Watch this space for latest news on HTC and Android Nougat release schedule.