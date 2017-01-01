As promised, OnePlus has commenced rolling out the Google's new Android 7.0 Nougat update to its flagship phones OnePlus 3 and 3T series.

The company CEO Carl Pei (via Twitter) confirmed that the new OS update will be gradually rolled out to all global regions on New Year eve.

Android Nougat brings much needed night mode, bundled notification, enhanced security update, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and numerous other value-added features to enhance user experience.

If you have received a notification message for this update:

1. Select "Yes, I'm in".

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now".

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

2) Android N stable OTA for the OP3 and the OP3T. Gradual rollout will begin later tonight. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 31, 2016

If you have not received a notification message for this update, follow the steps below to manually update your phone:

1. Select the Settings icon in the apps menu.

2. Select "About phone".

3. Select "System updates".

4. Select "Yes, I'm in". After the software is downloaded, select "Install now".

5. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

6. Your phone is now updated.

Since OTA process are carried out in phases, it will take a week or two to reach all corners of the world, so be a little patient for the update to arrive.

Users can also check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone>> System Updates>> check for the new firmware.

With the announcement, the company will shift focus on developing Nougat for the former flagship OnePlus 2. Going by the previous release pattern, 2015 model is expected to get the new update by the end of March 2017.