After releasing Android Nougat to flagship Moto Z series, Lenovo-owned Moto has started seeding the new update to the mid-range variant, Moto Z Play.

Moto Z Play owners in select parts of Europe, including Portugal and Spain, have begun receiving Android 7.0 Nougat (build version: NPN25.137-15-2) update notification on their phones, reported Android Soul.

This comes has a surprise to many, since the company announced last week that the Android Nougat update for Moto Z Play would be released in March, and the US was named the first market to receive the update.

Now that Moto has released Android Nougat to Moto Z Play in Europe, many hope that the company has conducted thorough testing of the software for bugs.

Android Nougat brings the much-needed night mode, bundled notification, enhanced security update, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and numerous other value-added features to enhance user experience.

How to install OTA (Over-The-Air) update on Android phone:

1. Once you get the update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Having said that, Android Nougat OTA (Over-the-Air) release program is conducted in stages, so it might take several weeks to expand the roll-out process to all locations.

Moto Z Play device owners can check for the software update by going to Settings >> About Phone >> system update.

Other Moto devices confirmed to get Android Nougat include Moto G4 Play, Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen), Moto X Style, Moto X Force, Droid Turbo 2, Droid Maxx 2, Moto M and Moto X Play.

Watch this space for latest news on Moto phones and Android Nougat release schedule.