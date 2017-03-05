Having released Android Nougat to Moto Z Play in select markets of Europe, Asia and the Americas including the US, Lenovo has expanded the software update roll-out programme to Canada.

Local carrier Rogers confirmed that the new Google v7.0 mobile OS is available to the Moto Z Play. Currently, it is available via OTA (Over-The-Air) and brings the multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, and several other value-added features to enhance the user's experience.

How to install Android Nougat update on Moto Z Play:

1. Once you get update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in".

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several weeks to reach all the corners of the country.

Until then, the device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Having released the new update to the Moto Z Play, the company is expected to turn their attention to Moto G4 Play, Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen), Moto X Style, Moto X Force, Droid Turbo 2, Droid Maxx 2, Moto M and Moto X Play.

Watch this space for latest news on Moto phones and Android Nougat release schedule.