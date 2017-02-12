Earlier this week, Huawei's subsidiary Honor had announced to expand Android Nougat EMUI 5.0 release programme for Honor 8 series in more regions. Now, the company has commenced rolling out the update in the US.

Honor USA (via Twitter) confirmed the news. Android Nougat is being made available through OTA (Over-The-Air) for Honor 8. new update brings night mode, bundled notification, enhanced security update, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and numerous other value-added features to enhance the user's experience.

Read more: Android 7.0 Nougat released: 16 key upgrades of Google's new mobile OS update over Marshmallow

In addition to Nougat, Honor's EMUI 5.0 will bring its own custom features, which include Aegean sea landscape interface, reduce mis-touches, 90 per cent of core operation completed in three steps, the ability to run different profiles in parallel (to switch between work and personal account), App lock, intelligent power management to extend battery of the device, advanced machine-learning ability to empower phone to allocate the resources according to the need and prioritise apps based on the user's behaviour over time.

EMUI 5.0 is coming to Honor 8 from Feb 11th! Check out the new App Drawer on EMUI 5! Excited? https://t.co/aH8oKwqOK6 — Honor USA (@Honor_USA) February 9, 2017

How to install Android Nougat EMUI 5.0 update on Huawei Honor 8:

1. Once you get update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several weeks to reach all the corners of the country.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Other Huawei devices which are eligible to get the Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 include P9, P9 Plus and Mate 8.

Watch this space for latest news on Huawei Honor products and Android Nougat update release schedules.