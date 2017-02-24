After releasing the Android Nougat to HTC 10 in America and European regions, the Taiwanese smartphone-maker has commenced deploying Google's new candy flavoured mobile OS to the flagship phone in India.

HTC India (via Twitter) confirmed that the company has started seeding the Android Nougat to the HTC 10 in the country. It is currently available via OTA (Over-The-Air).

How to install Android Nougat OTA (Over-The-Air) update on HTC 10:

1. Select "Yes, I'm in".

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now".

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since OTA process is being carried out in phases, it will take a few days, probably by the end of February, to reach all corners of India So readers are advised to have some patience for the update to arrive.

Users can also check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Android 7.0 Nougat update rolled out for #HTC10 in India pic.twitter.com/9HuVkj8NFK — HTC India (@HTC_IN) February 23, 2017

For those unaware, Android Nougat brings the night mode for reading in low light conditions, latest security update, multi-window options, bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, performance tweaks, and various other value-added features to enhance users' experience.

With the release of Android Nougat to HTC 10, the company is expected to expedite work on firmware testing on other devices including the HTC One A9 and One M9 series.

Watch this space for latest news on HTC and Android Nougat release schedule.