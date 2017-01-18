Do you own a Samsung Galaxy S7 or the Galaxy S7 Edge? Then do check if you have received the more recent Google Android 7.1 (Nougat) OS update on your devices. This is because reports have indicated that the Android Nougat's rollout is facing obstacles that are causing the new firmware to roll out more slowly than before.

As per what was officially known earlier, all Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 users -- excluding those who opted for the Nougat beta version -- should have received the new OS update by now. However, there have been reports that the Nougat firmware was yet to seed to a majority of Galaxy S7/Galaxy S7 Edge users, at least in the UK.

This scenario had led to apprehensions and panic among users, who expressed concerns in respect to the Android Nougat OS update reaching their handsets. Nonetheless, after waiting for a certain amount of time, it seems that a limited number of Samsung galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users are now receiving Google's operating system as an OS update, thereby raising concerns if the latest rollout is a phased one.

Therefore, you can check your Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy 7S Edge smartphones for Android Nougat and let us know if your devices have received the firmware. At this juncture, there are even rumors about the rollout of Android Nougat being hit by technical issues. However, there have been no official updates on these as of now.

[Source: Express UK].