Technology giant Samsung is now rolling out the much expected Android 7.0 (Android) OS update beta firmware to those who have signed-up to test the update. This update is applicable to owners of both the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 edge devices.

If you have signed-up as a Galaxy beta tester, then do check your phones now for the latest Android Nougat firmware via OTA. As far as enhancements are concerned, you should notice that bugs resulting in the smartphones getting rebooted should be fixed after installation of the new update. Also, you should notice transparent notifications on your lockscreen after you install the newest Android Nougat beta firmware.

Therefore, you can test the latest Android Nougat beta firmware within your Samsung Galaxy S7/Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones, and let us know if there were any other new enhancements that you could notice. Do remember that this beta rollout has reportedly begun in the UK and South Korean regions. Other geographies are expected to get the new Nougat-based beta firmware soon.

In other important Android Nougat-related developments, Google's new firmware is now rolling out more widely to users of Motorola's Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus smartphones residing in India. This rollout seems to be a phased one, hence, do not fret if you do not receive the new OS update/firmware notifications on your devices.

If you do not see new OTA notifications about Android Nougat firmware, you can initiate a manual search by navigating to Settings > About Phone > System Updates.

[Source: SamMobile].