The much-awaited Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS update rollout to HTC 10 smartphones, that was stopped due to technical reasons is now set to seed again soon. Initially, HTC 10 users in the European Union would get Android Nougat.

The EU variant of HTC 10 would be seeded the Android Nougat OS update in the next three weeks, according to a new tweet by a renowned technology tipster. This release is also said to incorporate the January security patch. Users of HTC 10 in the EU can check their handsets on a regular basis; and let us know if the update is active.

HTC 10 (EU + carrier versions) to get Android N with January security patch within next 3 weeks. Relax and wait. — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) January 14, 2017

As far as new enhancements introduced by Android Nougat OS updates are concerned, HTC 10 users can check for the following aspects:

Multi-Window view

Google Daydream VR platform

Quick Switch between multiple applications

Enhanced Google Doze

Direct reply to received notifications

New custom Data Saver

Split-Screen mode

Picture-in-Picture mode

Unicode 9 emojis

New customised work mode

Support for more languages.

In other HTC-related news, the rumoured HTC 11 is said to sport a 5.5-inch QHD screen with 1,440x2,560 pixels, powered by Qualcomm's yet-to-be released chipset, Snapdragon 835. It comes packed with a 256GB internal memory and an 8GB RAM, mounts a 12MP main camera and an 8MP front-snapper, and houses a 3,700mA battery with Qualcomm 4.0 fast charge technology.