Xiaomi has just published an advert looking for testers for the final phase of MIUI 9 beta testing. It means we are closer than ever to witness the Android Nougat based MIUI 9 release for a number of Mi devices including Mi 2/2S, Mi 3, Mi 4, Mi Note and Mi Pad 3 in the coming days.

The first and second phase of beta testing for the said MIUI 9 devices has already begun and those who are willing to participate in the final beta testing programme can apply for the job, using the source link posted here.

Selected users will enjoy the privilege of checking out the China ROM only as applicants need to go through separate selection criteria for joining the global beta team. Those requesting for the transfer to the global team after selection to China team will not be accepted.

The company has set a deadline for 11:00 am on August 21 (Beijing local time) to receive all applications for the beta tester profile. Prospective candidates are expected to fulfil the following requirements to be eligible for selection:

1. Region: All countries

2. Communication Language: English

3. Communication Tool: QQ (It is a must, no other alternative tool)

4. Devices: Mi 2/2S, Mi 3, Mi 4, Mi Note, Mi Pad 3

5. Other Requirements:

- Should have interest to test and some knowledge about ROMs

- Must be active on forum

- Willing to discuss with other members in both QQ Beta group and forum

Application procedure

Here is what you should do:

If you have not installed the MIUI Global Forum app, you can download the same here.

Once the download is completed, just launch the app and click on Recruitment tab on the Home page.

Finally, click the Submit button and you should receive a personal message on the forum after your selection is approved.

How to install MIUI 8 Global beta ROM

Avid MIUI fans can download the MIUI ROM here and check out the procedure to install MIUI 9 beta ROM here.