For the past one week, Huawei's subsidiary Honor has been teasing Android Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 features that would land on the flagship Honor 8. Well, the release date just got announced.

The company, which has been conducting beta testing for close to a month, confirmed that Android Nougat will be rolled from February 10 onwards, GSMArena reported citing an official mail from Honor.

To get user feedback, Honor had released the update in Japan last month, and now, the UK is touted to be next in line, as the company has been beta testing there for quite some time. Android Nougat roll-out process will be conducted in a phased manner and if things go as planned, all Honor 8 units across the world will receive the update by the end of February.

Android Nougat brings night mode, bundled notification, enhanced security update, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and many other value-added features to enhance user experience.

In addition to Nougat, Honor's EMUI 5.0 will bring its own custom features, which include Aegean sea landscape interface, reduction of mis-touches, 90 percent of core operation completed in three steps, the ability to run different profiles in parallel (to switch between work and personal account), App lock, intelligent power management to extend battery of the device, advanced machine learning ability to empower phone to allocate the resources according to the need and prioritise apps based on the user's behaviour over time.

Other Huawei devices which are supposed to receive the Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 include P9, P9 Plus and Mate 8.

