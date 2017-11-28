Last week, OnePlus hosted exclusive OnePlus 5T early access sale for fans and now, the company in association with official e-commerce affiliate Amazon has commenced open sale for all consumers in India.

The new OnePlus 5T is being offered in two configurations—6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage — for Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively on Amazon.

As part of the promotional launch offers, the company is giving gift vouchers and cash discounts, which include instant Rs 1,500 off on HDFC Bank cards, exclusive 1,008 GB 4G data plan by IDEA for 18 months, 12-month free Accidental Damage protection, Rs 250 Amazon Pay Balance vouchers, complimentary one-year Zomato Gold membership and Kindle e-credits.

Prospective consumers can also claim additional cash discount up to Rs 8,663 in exchange for an old phone, provided it is in working condition.

The company is also selling OnePlus 5T with similar launch offers at select Croma stores and OnePlus Experience zone in Bengaluru and Noida.

The new OnePlus 5T comes with three key upgrades over the original OnePlus 5. First and most discernible change is the design language. The new phones come with a bigger 6.01-inch full HD+(2160x1080p) Optic AMOLED display having 18:9 aspect ratio, thus guaranteeing cinematic immersive viewing experience.

OnePlus 5T camera MP count is same as the OnePlus 5; the key difference is that the new phone comes with the same aperture value of f/1.7 for both the cameras (16MP+20MP) in the dual setup whereas, in OnePlus 5, the secondary telephoto lens has f/2.6 aperture.

With this minor change, the company says the new phone will be able to get better quality images in low-light conditions.

On the front too, both OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have the same 16MP snapper with Sony IMX370 sensor, but the latter has additional software that allows the device to have 'face unlock' feature with a record 400ms speed.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus products.

Key specifications of OnePlus 5T: