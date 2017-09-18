During the Nokia 8 series launch event last month, HMD Global Oy had hinted that the company has plans to unveil a big-screen model, which was believed to be Nokia 9. Now, a reliable Chinese leakster has posted a sketch of Nokia 9 on Baidu revealing the design language of the flagship Android device.

In the image, we can see only the back-side of the Nokia 9. It features glass-based cover on the back, which is believed it to be a 3D glass shield. It looks very similar to the curved body of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note8 series, but the dual-camera module placement is very different. They are placed on top center are vertically aligned, while the LED flash is located to the right side and the fingerprint sensor is ergonomically placed below the camera module with enough space in between, so that is easily accessible to the finger and also doesn't touch the camera sensor.

And further below, we see vertically aligned Nokia brand engraving and down at the base, we see phone certification details and other standard description.

The image also accompanies the Nokia 2 sketch and looks identical to the leaked images, which surfaced online last week. It is made of plastic and shares design language of the Nokia 3. It features metallic plate in the shape of curvaceous rectangle housing the camera module and the LED flash placed on top of the other and the vertically aligned Nokia engraving below it. And, in the far right corner at the bottom, it houses a speaker.

Nokia 9: What we know so far

As per the information so far, HMD Global Oy's Nokia 9 is tipped to come with a near-zero bezel display having dual-curved screen cascading to the edge of the frame. It is said to boast of either 5.5-inch or 5.7-inch screen size having QHD (2K: 2560x1440p) resolution and consist of super AMOLED display.

As mentioned above, the phone is expected to have additional 3D glass shield on the front and the metal-clad shell on the back.

It is also said to boast IP68 water-and-dust-resistant certification, meaning device owners can take it out for a dip in the swimming pool (freshwater, not sea) and take pictures or make/answer calls for 30 minutes under up to five feet underwater.

As far as security is concerned, Nokia 9 is expected to have fingerprint scanner at the back and also the front-camera is said to be paired with advanced sensors to work as Iris scanner.

HMD Global Oy, which has already confirmed its collaboration with Carl Zeiss for camera lens in its future Nokia phones, is expected to incorporate state-of-the-art imaging technology in the Nokia 9.

Rumours are rife that the phone will have 13 MP dual-Lens primary camera with Carl-Zeiss optics on the back. On the front, it is said to have a standard 13MP snapper.

Under-the-hood, Nokia 9 is expected to have Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date and come paired with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and a 3,000+ mAh battery.

Word on the street is that Nokia 9, depending on the region of sale, will be released in three variants— TA-1004, TA-1012, TA-1052— having different LTE bands compatibility, while rest of the key specifications remain the same.

As far as the price is concerned, Nokia 9 will set you back by $699 (roughly €607/Rs. 45,030).

Nokia 2: All you need to know

It is said to flaunt a 5-inch HD display with 720x1,280 pixels resolution, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, comes packed with 1GB RAM, pure Android OS and house a 4,000mAh battery.

As far as the camera is concerned, it is expected to come packed with an 8MP main camera on the back and a 5MP front-snapper.

Like Nokia 9, the budget Android phone Nokia 2 is also said to come in four variants -- TA-1023, TA-1035, TA-1007 and TA-1029, depending on the region of sale.

Nokia 2 is expected to make its debut on October 5 and cost around Rs 6,000 (approx. $93/€78).

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on HMD Global Oy's Nokia products.