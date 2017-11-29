Long rumoured Nokia 9's design language has been revealed thanks to the device-case maker, who has listed the shell cover of the un-released HMD Global Oy's phone in UK.

HualuBro has gone overboard by offering carbon fiber-based phone protective case cover (with slim shock absorbing TPU thin bumper) for Nokia 9 on Amazon UK, which by the way, is still live on the webpage at the time of publishing this story.

It is offered in six different colours: black, red, blue, litchi black, litchi blue and litchi red for £3.88 (approx. $5.12/€4.38/Rs 334).

On the webpage, we can see the HualuBro case covering the Nokia 9 revealing its design language. As rumoured earlier, the device does come with dual-edge curved screen on the front similar to Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Note8 series, but the top and the bottom bezels continue to be thick. Thankfully, there is no branding on the front, making it pleasing to the eye.

On the back, Nokia 9 is seen to have dual-camera (vertically aligned), similar to the Nokia 8 series, but there is slight change in design, as the dual-tone LED flash is placed to the right side and the slot below the camera module is now occupied by the fingerprint sensor.

So far, HMD Global Oy has not made any comments on the Nokia 9 leaked image, but it is expected to reveal the company's roadmap at Helsinki trade fair Slush 2017 at its home country Finland, where it has promised to showcase several innovative devices including mobile phones.

Nokia 9: What we know so far

Nokia 9 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch screen with QHD (2K: 2560x1440p) resolution having 2.5/3D curved Gorilla Glass shield and come packed with Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and a 3,000+ mAh battery.

It is also said to house 13 MP dual-lens primary camera with Carl-Zeiss optics on the back and have a standard 13MP snapper on the front.

