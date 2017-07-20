HMD Global Oy's long-rumoured flagship Nokia 8 was briefly listed on the company's official website, hinting that the device launch is just around the corner.

HMD Global-owned official Nokia Mobile website in China accidentally posted Nokia 8's promo shots revealing the front panel of the phone. However, once the word got out in the media, it was immediately taken out, but not before some fans (via Baidu) and blogs took screenshots of the page.

In the promo image, Nokia 8's front looks a tad similar to Nokia 5. It is shown to boast a 2.5D curved glass and on the top, it has the camera on the left corner with speaker-line beside, and just below it, there is a capsule-shape sensor. We also see the Nokia branding on the right side.

At the bottom, it houses the physical home button-cum-fingerprint sensor in the shape of a curved rectangle and touch-based keys—Back (triangle-shaped) on the left and Recents (square-shaped) on the right.

Usually, mobile-makers tend to intentionally post the upcoming flagship phone on their official sites just to create curiosity among fans. Since the phone is expected to be announced later this month, this move by Nokia Mobile China has succeeded in getting attention from the media.

Nokia 8: What do we know so far

As per the information, we have gathered so far, The upcoming Nokia 8 is expected to flaunt full-metal uni-body design language with a 5.7-inch QHD (2K: 2560x1440p) screen on the front. On the back, it is said to house top-notch dual-camera module with Carl Zeiss lens.

It comes with Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date, and will be backed by 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.

Word on the street is that Nokia 8 will cost around €589 (roughly $675/ Rs 43,416) and get released initially in Scandinavian regions of Europe from July 31.

Watch this space for latest news on HMD Global Oy's Nokia products.