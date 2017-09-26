HMD Global Oy launched the much-anticipated Android-powered Nokia 8 in New Delhi on September 26.

The new Nokia 8 sports a premium design language with a good mix of glass and metal.

On the front, it sports a 5.3-inch QHD(2560x1440p) IPS LCD screen with Cornings' latest and sturdiest Gorilla Glass 5 sheild and splash-proof IP54 touch monoblock with capacitive system keys.

Inside, it houses Snapdragon 835 octa-core — Qualcomm most powerful processor to date — besides 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 3,090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

The main attribute of the Nokia 8 is its camera hardware. It boasts two cameras — one a 13MP (Colour + OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) another a 13MP (Mono). They come equipped with 1.12µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 76.9-degree, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), IR (infrared) range finder and 4K video recording, all assisted by dual-tone flash for good quality images under low-light conditions.

On the front, it boasts an equally impressive 13MP snapper with PDAF, 1.12µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, display flash and a 78.4-degree field of view, which is enough to get big group selfies.

Another praiseworthy aspect of Nokia 8's camera capabilities is the new feature "Bothie". Don't mistake it for the Bokeh blur effect: The new Bothie is completely different.

It allows users to record videos and take images simultaneously from the front and the back via Dual-Sight mode.

Device owners can also live-stream front-back videos with split-screen on Facebook. We believe this feature will be a huge hit among social media-savvy millennials.

Furthermore, the company, in a bid to improve the video experience, has incorporated the proprietary Nokia OZO sound system which can record 360-degree audio. It also boasts Audio Focus mode that lets users adjust the right sounds while reducing the ambient sounds or background noise.

Nokia 8 price and availability details:

The new Nokia 8 is priced Rs 36,999 in India and will be sold exclusively on Amazon (online) and authorised brick-and-mortar stores from October 14.

Nokia 8 vs Competition:

With a cost-effective price-tag and feature-rich hardware, Nokia 8 will be going head-on with the popular OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC U11 and Apple iPhone 8 series, among others.

Key specifications of Nokia 8: