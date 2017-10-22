Before HTC could officially unveil the Android flagship U11 Plus next month, spec-sheet of the device has surfaced online hinting that it will be a formidable competitor to the Google Pixel 2 series particularly in terms of camera.

Globally acclaimed Twitter spy Evan Blass has posted a link to the TENAA page, which lists the HTC U11 Plus revealing key features of the device.

As per the listing, HTC U11 Plus will boast QHD 2560x1440p resolution and come packed with a 3,850mAh battery.

Blass also posted additional information in the next tweet revealing that the HTC U11 Plus will boast 12MP camera with f/1.7 aperture, which allows it to absorb more light any conventional phone camera and guaranteeing good quality images even under low-lit environment. The U11 (90 points) had displaced 2016-series Google Pixel (89 points) as the highest DxOMark rated camera phone earlier this year, but the second generation Pixel series (98 points), which debuted on October 4, reclaimed the best camera phone title.

Now, going by the recent leak, HTC U11 Plus camera has the potential to dethrone Google Pixel 2 or at least be on par with the latter.

Other stipulated features include 8MP front camera, IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core. It will be made available in two configurations: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Like the original U11, the upcoming U11 Plus too will boast 'Edge Sense' technology.

The new-age feature offers users the ability to trigger advanced touch capabilities and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for more functionalities. Since Edge Sense takes inputs based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.

The company is expected to officially unveil HTC U11 Plus on November. Besides that, it is also said to pull the wraps off the U11 Life Android One series phones.

It will be is mid-range phone with 5.2-inch screen, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, 16MP primary camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 CPU.

