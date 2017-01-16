It's been a little over two years since Android co-founder Andy Rubin left Google to build a hardware startup. Now, it has come to light that Rubin is planning to launch a new mobile device that is poised to set a new benchmark in the smartphone industry.

Besides working in Google, Andy Rubin has also had stints at Apple and General Magic, a WebTV project, which was eventually sold to Microsoft. And his vast experience of working with top technology firms is expected to benefit his new venture, dubbed as Essential Products Inc., which envisions to build a big ecosystem of smart consumer electronics products, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the company's plans.

Rubin's Essential Products Inc. was officially registered in November 2015 and as per latest reports, it has 40 odd staff members, who have the experience of working in Apple, Google and other top firms of the Silicon Valley. The company has already listed some of its patents related to smartphones, tablets, accessories and computer operating software for mobile phones, among its goods and services at US Patent and Trademark office, under the name "Essential."

As per latest reports, Rubin's Essential is on the verge of finalizing a top-end phone of the same name with state-of-art technology including wide edge-to-edge bezel-less display (similar to Xiaomi's Mi Mix), advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based digital assistant, top-notch build quality, powerful processor, 3D Touch feature (like iPhones) and snap-on mods (similar to Moto Z series) among other features, enough give markets leaders -- Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola and other -- a run for money.

If things go as planned Rubin's Esstential phone, which is said to re-invent mobile phone, is expected to make its debut in mid-2017 for a base price of $649 (approx. €612/Rs. 44,285).

In a related development, Essential phone has appeared on Geekbench website scoring 1844 and 5426 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

The mobile phone with model number: Essential FIH-PM1 runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core with 4GB RAM.

It is believed that Rubin's Essential is collaborating with supply partner Foxconn International Holdings to make the phone, hence the device bears FIH in its model number.

Though the phone has got powerful Qualcomm processor, it has to boast game-changing features to stand out among competitors or else the brand will fade away in no time like Apple's former CEO, John Sculley's Obi Worldphone series.

Watch this space on latest news on Andy Rubin's new venture and Essential mobile phone.