HMD Global Oy-made Nokia 2 has been spotted on popular benchmarking site AnTuTu revealing key features of the long-rumoured Android budget phone.

Nokia 2 carries a model number: TA-1035 on the AnTuTu site. It is one of five variants (other four: TA-1011, 1007, 1023 and 1029), which was spotted on Bluetooth certificate agency website, but there was no hardware details to know.

Now, in the AnTuTu listing (via SPN), it says Nokia 2 will come with HD (1280x720p) display, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, Adreno 308 graphics engine, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, Nokia 2 is said to come packed with a standard 8MP snapper with LED flash on the rear side and a 5MP shooter on the front.

There is no mention of the battery capacity either, but recent reports have indicated that it will house a massive 4,000mAh battery.

The revelation comes just days before the HMD Global Oy's product launch event in Gurugram, which is scheduled on October 31. "Unveiling the next big milestone for Nokia smartphones"-reads the invite. It is believed that the company might also announce the availability details of the Nokia 7, which was recently unveiled in China.

Nokia 7 is affordable version of the flagship Nokia 8. Metal-clad Nokia 7 comes with 5.2-inch full HD LCD IPS screen having 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass shield. Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core backed by Adreno 508 graphics engine, 4GB/6GB LPPDDR4 RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 3,000mAh battery.

As far as the camera is concerned, it boasts feature-rich 16MP shooter with Carl Zeiss lens, f/1.8 aperture, 4K video recording capability and a 5MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree Field-Of-View (FOV).

Like Nokia 8, the new mid-range phone also boasts Bothie feature. It allows users to record videos and take images simultaneously from the front and the back via Dual-Sight mode.

Device owners can also live-stream front-back videos with split-screen on Facebook. We believe this feature will be a huge hit among social media-savvy millennials.

It also features OZO audio system, NFC (Near Field Communication) and advanced Bluetooth v5.0 technology that allows wireless connectivity with two different Bluetooth-enabled portable speakers and also data transfer speed of 2mbps.

