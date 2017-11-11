Google is constantly improving the performance of its software on smartphones by rolling out new features and optimisations from time to time. It is the best way to keep glitches at bay and address users' complaints with relatively new software.

Since Android 8.0 Oreo is the newest software the company released for Android phones out there, few OTA updates have already been rolled out. But a big one is underway, and users are going to love it.

Shortly after a new report discovered that Google is working on a solution in Android 8.1 Oreo addressing storage woes on Android smartphones by reducing the size of apps, a new feature has come to light. Android Police spotted users on Twitter sharing a new feature in the latest Android 8.1 Develop Preview, which highlights battery consuming apps.

As per the screenshots shared online, the battery settings will show you an app that has been draining your battery and how. The notification will be hard to miss as it will have a red battery icon right next to it.

Two examples shared by the site show Tile and Fenix apps draining the battery most. Tile has been requesting location data frequently while Fenix is keeping the phone awake even when not in use. Simply by tapping on the warnings, Google redirects you to the next screen with an option to disable both the settings.

This is just an example, and users can find other apps like Maps or Facebook draining your phone's battery without your knowledge. So if you're constantly complaining about battery problems, Android 8.1 Oreo is going to have the best solution for you.

Since the feature is only a part of Android 8.1 Developer Preview, there's no telling whether it will come to the official package. Given the usefulness of this battery warning feature, there are just more odds in the favour.

Google's attempts to improve battery life on Android smartphones have been ongoing for a while now. The company's Doze power-management feature was introduced in Android Marshmallow to end the battery woes, and Google is continuously improving on that.