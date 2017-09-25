Chinese technology giant Xiaomi may be one of the fastest growing smartphone manufacturing companies at the moment but it stands nowhere when it comes to updating software to its popular devices. The fact is that the company is yet to seed last year's Android 7.0 Nougat operating system to some of its eligible handsets when Google has released its new OS Android 8.0 Oero to its Pixel and Nexus devices.

Google has already rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo factory image to the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and Nexus Player. Major OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), including Xiaomi are expected to start seeding the firmware to their popular devices in the next few months.

Interestingly, the Chinese smartphone makers have declared that its new Android One device Mi A1 would not only get the Android 8.0 Oreo update by the end of this year but also receive Android P which is expected to see the light of day next year.

However, the big question that Xiaomi fans will want to know is if their handsets will receive Android 8.0 Oreo update.

Well, Xiaomi hasn't revealed the list of devices that will get the Android 8.0 Oreo update but several reports have claimed that at least half a dozen of them, namely Mi 6, Mi Mix 2, Mi A1 (confirmed), Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Mi Max 2, and Mi Note 3 will get the new firmware. There is no mention of last year's flagship Mi 5 but it should also get the OS ideally.

However, it is reported that some of the most popular handsets like the Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3s Prime, Redmi Mi 3, Mi 4, Redmi 3 and Redmi 3 will not receive the software update.

It may be mentioned that Android 8.0 Oreo comes with several features like new notifications, support for picture-in-picture Mode and improvement in connectivity. New emojis, improved WebView API, multiple display support, new keyboard features, security and feature enhancements, and improved doze mode are also on offer.