Sony was prompt in rolling out Android Nougat to its eligible devices and it appears like it will do the same with the Android 8.0 Oreo.

After announcing the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact that run Android 8.0 Oreo operating system out of the box, the Japanese technology giant has revealed the complete list of handsets that will receive the latest firmware update.

The company has said that the Android 8.0, Oreo update will come to its devices namely the Xperia X, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XZ, Xperia X Compact, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra, Xperia Touch and Xperia XA1 Plus.

It stated that it is working hard to bring the firmware update to as many devices as possible, hinting that it would come up with another list of handsets that will get the OS.

Android 8.0 Oreo comes with several features like New Notifications, Support for Picture-in-Picture Mode, Improvements in connectivity, New Emojis, Improved WebView API, Multiple Display Support, New keyboard features, security and feature enhancements, and Improved Doze Mode.

It is currently available only for Google Pixel, Pixel XL and Pixel C but major OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) like HMD Global (Nokia makers), OnePlus, Asus and HTC have announced the handsets that will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update.

Handsets from other OEMs (other than Google product) that are confirmed to get the new firmware are the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 8, Zenfone 3 and Zenfone 4 series models (in the form of ZenUI v4.0), OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, HTC U11, HTC U Ultra and HTC 10.