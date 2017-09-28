It is common knowledge that new Nokia handsets namely Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 will get Android 8.0 Oreo update. HMD Global has announced the release of Google's latest operating system to its devices but what we didn't know until now is the firmware update schedule. Well, owners of these handsets don't have to wait for so long for the OS.

The Finnish company has confirmed that it would roll out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to its Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 before the end of this year, that is, at least by December. It has cleared doubts that the Nokia 3 might not get the Oreo update as it is powered by MediaTek processor. The device has been updated from Android 7.0 Nougat to Android 7.1.1 Nougat recently.

There was no mention of the Nokia 8, but it is obvious that it will also get the firmware update, perhaps within this year. The company had confirmed several times that it would provide software support to its products for two years.

Both Nokia 5 and Nokia 5 were released running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, while the Nokia 3 had Android 7.0 Nougat at the time of launch before being upgraded to Android 7.1.1 Nougat version recently.

Going by the promise of the Finnish company, Nokia handsets released this year are supposed to get Google's next operating system Android P too.