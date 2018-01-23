The LG V30 may be running Google's latest operating system Android 8.0 Oreo but the South Korean technology giant is yet to start seeding it to its 2017 flagship the LG G6. However, it has now appeared that the firmware update for the device would come to Europe in the next few months – in the first half of 2018 to be precise.

LG Italy has confirmed in a statement that the Android 8.0 Oreo update would come to the LG G6 in the first half of this year, which means it will happen before June.

"At the moment Android 8 Oreo will appear on LG V30 within the first quarter of the year, and on LG G6 indicatively within the first half of 2018. Check periodically this page and LG Newsroom to know which other LG smartphones will receive Android 8," reads a statement on LG Italy website.

It has been reported that Android 8.0 Oreo beta version has been rolled out to the LG G6 devices in China but it is not sure when the final version will go live. It is also reported that the device won't get the firmware update in the Middle East region until February.

How about the new software update for LG G6 devices in the United States? We have an idea but it won't come as a surprise if it happens in the next few months, perhaps at around the same time when the users of the device in Europe get it.

The LG G6 was released in 2017 with Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It features an ultra-fast fingerprint scanner, an integrated Google Assistant, a 5.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2880 pixels (564 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, a 4GB RAM and a 32/64GB internal memory (expandable up to 2TB via microSD card).

The device also has a dual 13MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 1/3" sensor size, 1.12 µm pixel size, 3-axis OIS and phase detection AF + 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and dual-LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.