It seems Huawei is planning to roll out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to its popular handsets in the months to come, or at least that's what a member of the XDA developers forum with the username Shashank1320 has claimed.

The company will reportedly starting seeding the latest firmware update to its Honor 8 Pro and the Honor 6X devices soon.

The XDA member has claimed Huawei officials have confirmed in a recent meeting in Delhi that the Honor 8 Pro would receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update by December this year, while the Honor 6X would get the firmware by the end of this year or early next year.

The Huawei Honor 8 Pro was released in April this year with Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, while the Honor 6X was launched in October last year with Android 6.0 Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat).

Huawei is yet to officially announce the list of devices that will get the Android 8.0 Oreo update, but reports have claimed it may launch its Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 6.0 by October, and that over a dozen handsets might taste it.

Here is list of Huawei devices that are expected to get the Android 8.0 Oreo update: Honor 8, P10 Plus, P10, P9, P9 Plus, P9 Lite, Honor Magic, Mate 8, Honor 8 Pro, Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro max, Honor 6P, Honor V8, Enjoy 6, Honor 5X, Honor 6X, Honor Holly, Honor Holly 2 Plus, Nova, Nova Plus, Honor Note 8, Honor 5C, Honor 5A max, and Mate S.