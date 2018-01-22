It's been months since the unlocked HTC U11 devices received the Android 8.0 Oreo update but all the major carriers are yet to roll out the operating system to their models so far. Now, Sprint is all set to seed the new firmware to its model of HTC's 2017 flagship on Monday, January 22, 2018.

The owners of HTC U11 (unlocked) in the United States have received the Android 8.0 Oreo update last year, while the Taiwanese company had recently confirmed the software rollout for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

It now appears that major carriers too may start seeding the Android 8.0 Oreo update to their models, as HTC's VP of Product Management Mo Versi has announced that Sprint would lead the way by releasing the firmware to its HTC U11 handsets starting Monday.

Sprint HTC u11 owners! Appreciate your patience, we have received technical approval from the carrier. Updates to Oreo OS will start on Monday! Enjoy! — Mo Versi (@moversi) January 20, 2018

However, the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Sprint's HTC U11 may take some days as such rollouts are usually done in phases.

It may be mentioned that HTC U11 was released in June 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. It sports a 5.5-inch Super LCD5 capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,560 pixels (534 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and comes packed with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage expandable by up to 256GB via microSD card.

The device also features a 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 1.4 µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, phase detection autofocus, OIS and dual-LED dual-tone flash, a 16MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, and a 30,00mAh battery with fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0) feature.