You will hear more often on OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) announcing Android 8.0 Oreo update for their handsets in the days to come now that Google has launched its latest mobile phone operating system. Now, Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC has revealed a few devices that will receive the new firmware.

Android 8.0 Oreo update will first come to Google devices like Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and Nexus Player before spreading to popular handsets from other OEMs.

HTC has now confirmed in a tweet that its HTC U11, HTC U Ultra, and HTC 10 devices will get Android 8.0 Oreo update.

We're excited to bring Android Oreo to HTC U11, HTC U Ultra, and HTC 10 owners worldwide! Details & additional devices to be announced soon. — HTC USA (@HTCUSA) August 22, 2017

However, it is obvious that the HTC U11, HTC U Ultra, and HTC 10 will get the firmware update as HTC 10 is the company's 2016 flagship, while the HTC U11 and HTC U Ultra were released this year. These are high-end smartphones, so it is almost certain that they will receive the firmware.

What HTC fans may like to know is whether handsets like HTC 10 Evo, HTC Desire 10 Pro, HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle and other popular ones will get the OS.

It may be mentioned that OnePlus has confirmed Android 8.0 Oreo update for its OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and the current flagship OnePlus 5. HMD Global has announced that its Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 will get the OS, while it is understood that the recently announced Nokia 8 too will receive the software update.

Asus has also confirmed that its 2016-series Zenfone 3 and Zenfone 4 series models will get the firmware in the form of ZenUI v4.0.