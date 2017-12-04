Almost all the major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) appear to be working on seeding Google's latest operating system Android 8.0 Oreo to their popular handsets, and Asus is no exception. The latest buzz is that the 2016 series Zenfone 3 may soon receive the software update in the form of ZenUI v4.0.

The Taiwanese smartphone maker has already announced that it would roll out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to its devices from ZenFone 3 and ZenFone 4 series but not the schedule, which means nobody knows when it would happen. Interestingly, several screenshots of the ZenFone 3 with a new ZenUI believed to be based on Android 8.0 Oreo have made it online.

According to a website called Asus ZenFone, not much difference is seen between the new ZenUI and Android Nougat but it comes with most of the new features and improvements that come with Android 8.0 Oreo.

There is no word on whether the Asus ZenFone 4 series phones will receive the same ZenUI that has been spotted on ZenFone 3 though that is likely.

It is almost certain that the Taiwanese company will roll out the Android 8.0 Oreo-based ZenUI v4.0 in the first half of 2018 but many may like to believe that the official roll out of the firmware happen this year after seeing the screenshots of the ZenFone 3 with the new OS.