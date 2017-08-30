Top 7 biggest features of Android O Close
It seems Huawei is planning to announce something big in the near future. The popular mobile phone maker is expected to release its flagship -- the Huawei Mate 10 – in October, and that's not all. It has emerged that the Chinese company is planning to announce its new in-house operating system EMUI 6.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

A Weibo user has claimed in a post that Huawei's Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 6.0 is on the road for release. It is not known when the firmware will be rolled out to the eligible devices but it will come as a pleasant surprise if Huawei brings it in October itself. 

Only a few handsets, namely Google Pixel, Pixel XL and Pixel C have received Android 8.0 Oreo update. The new software comes with features like New Notifications, Support for Picture-in-Picture Mode, Improvements in connectivity, New Emojis, Improved WebView API, Multiple Display Support, New keyboard features, security and feature enhancements, and Improved Doze Mode.

Only a few OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) like HMD Global (Nokia makers), OnePlus and HTC have announced the handsets that will be eligible to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update until now.

Huawei hasn't revealed the devices that will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update but reports have claimed that several handsets will get it, and here is the list:

Huawei Y5

Huawei P10

Huawei P9 Lite

Huawei Honor Magic

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei Mate 9 Pro max

Huawei Honor 6P

Huawei Honor V8
Huawei Enjoy 6

Huawei Honor 6X

Huawei Honor Holly

Huawei Nova

Huawei Nova Plus

Huawei Honor Note 8

Huawei Honor 5C

Huawei Honor 5A max

Huawei Honor 8

Huawei P9

Huawei P9 Plus

Huawei Honor Holly 2 Plus

Huawei Mate 8

Huawei Honor 5X

Huawei Mate S

Huawei P10 Plus
