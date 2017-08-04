Every year, Google releases the latest iteration of its mobile OS for all Android-powered smartphones, but it is up to OEMs to release the new software for their phones. Google smartphones are usually the first ones to get the latest software, followed by partner devices and third party phones.

The next Android version to be released by Google is Android 8.0 aka Android O. It is important for the phones to be compatible with the new software to unlock the full potential. Google's Pixel series, Nexus 5X, 6P and Nexus Player have been confirmed to receive Android 8.0, but what about the smartphones from other brands.

There's a huge anticipation for the new software as it brings series of upgrades to older smartphones without having to spend an extra penny. Android O is a major software update, so users will have the feeling of a new phone with the update.

Below is the list of compatible smartphones from different brands that will receive Android O. The release timeline for the new software will vary from brand to brand, as OEMs tweak the stock Android to suit their custom UIs. Google will release the public version of Android O by the end of this year, so non-Google phone users can expect it to arrive this year or early next year.

List of compatible smartphones for Android O:

Motorola

The flagship smartphones are usually the first ones in the lineup to receive the latest software. Motorola's Moto Z family will be updated and here are the models:

Moto Z-Droid

Moto Z Play

Moto Z

Moto Z Play Droid

Z2 Play

Moto Z2 Force

According to Value Walk, budget Moto smartphones expected to receive Android O include,

Moto G4

Moto G5 Plus

Moto G5

Moto G4 Plus

Sony

Android Headlines came up with a list of Sony Xperia smartphones that will receive Android O. They include both flagship and mid-range models. Check out the list below:

Sony Xperia X Performance

Sony Xperia XZ

Sony Xperia XZs

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia X

Sony Xperia X Compact

Sony Xperia XA1

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra

Sony Xperia L1

Samsung

Samsung hasn't confirmed it yet, but it is natural for the company to upgrade its 2017 flagship lineup to Android O. One cannot expect urgency in this matter, as Samsung isn't known for prompt software updates. The confirmed list of Samsung smartphones to get Android O includes:

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

OnePlus

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei confirmed in May that two of its older smartphones will also receive Android O. This means the latest flagship will naturally be updated. Below is the list of OnePlus smartphones eligible for Android O, which can happen by the end of this year.