Every year, Google releases the latest iteration of its mobile OS for all Android-powered smartphones, but it is up to OEMs to release the new software for their phones. Google smartphones are usually the first ones to get the latest software, followed by partner devices and third party phones.
The next Android version to be released by Google is Android 8.0 aka Android O. It is important for the phones to be compatible with the new software to unlock the full potential. Google's Pixel series, Nexus 5X, 6P and Nexus Player have been confirmed to receive Android 8.0, but what about the smartphones from other brands.
There's a huge anticipation for the new software as it brings series of upgrades to older smartphones without having to spend an extra penny. Android O is a major software update, so users will have the feeling of a new phone with the update.
Below is the list of compatible smartphones from different brands that will receive Android O. The release timeline for the new software will vary from brand to brand, as OEMs tweak the stock Android to suit their custom UIs. Google will release the public version of Android O by the end of this year, so non-Google phone users can expect it to arrive this year or early next year.
List of compatible smartphones for Android O:
Motorola
The flagship smartphones are usually the first ones in the lineup to receive the latest software. Motorola's Moto Z family will be updated and here are the models:
- Moto Z-Droid
- Moto Z Play
- Moto Z
- Moto Z Play Droid
- Z2 Play
- Moto Z2 Force
According to Value Walk, budget Moto smartphones expected to receive Android O include,
- Moto G4
- Moto G5 Plus
- Moto G5
- Moto G4 Plus
Sony
Android Headlines came up with a list of Sony Xperia smartphones that will receive Android O. They include both flagship and mid-range models. Check out the list below:
- Sony Xperia X Performance
- Sony Xperia XZ
- Sony Xperia XZs
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia X
- Sony Xperia X Compact
- Sony Xperia XA1
- Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra
- Sony Xperia L1
Samsung
Samsung hasn't confirmed it yet, but it is natural for the company to upgrade its 2017 flagship lineup to Android O. One cannot expect urgency in this matter, as Samsung isn't known for prompt software updates. The confirmed list of Samsung smartphones to get Android O includes:
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
OnePlus
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei confirmed in May that two of its older smartphones will also receive Android O. This means the latest flagship will naturally be updated. Below is the list of OnePlus smartphones eligible for Android O, which can happen by the end of this year.
- OnePlus 5
- OnePlus 3T
- OnePlus 3