Google usually makes its new operating system available to the public after seeding four developer previews but reports have claimed that it won't be the case with the Android 8.0 O as it is expected to be rolled out after the third beta. The good news is that the firmware public beta preview 3 is currently running in some eligible devices, which means its official release may not be far off.

The search giant is yet to reveal the release date of Android 8.0 O but reports have claimed that it may happen in the first week of August or at least in the first half of the month. It holds water as Android 7.0 Nougat was released on August 22, and the new OS could come after the beta preview 3.

So, which devices will receive the new firmware first?

Well, no OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) have revealed the Android 8.0 O update schedule but it is almost certain that it will first come to Google Pixel and Pixel XL before eventually seeding to Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel C and Nexus Player.

OnePlus

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed that its handsets namely OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and the current flagship OnePlus 5 will receive the Android 8.0 O update. It has also confirmed that the OS roll out will start before the end of this year.

Nokia

HMD Global has announced that its new smartphones Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 will get Android 8.0 O update. However, it didn't reveal the tentative date for the seeding of the new firmware.

Other OEMs haven't opened up on Android 8.0 O update but it is common knowledge that most of them will make it available to their popular and flagship devices.

LG's upcoming LG V30 could be the first device to be released with Android 8.0 O. Other devices from the brand that may get the OS include LG G6, LG V20 and LG G5. The LG G6 and LG V20 may get it by the year end but it may come to LG G5 only in 2018.

Other mobile phone companies that may start rolling out Google's new firmware this year are HTC and Sony. The HTC U11, HTC 10, and Sony Xperia XZ Premium are expected to get the software update by the end of this year.

Samsung hasn't revealed the list of devices that will get the firmware but it is obvious that its flagships will get it. Sadly, the South Korean technology giant hasn't been prompt in bringing OS updates to its devices in the past, and that trend could continue. The upcoming Galaxy Note 8 and already released Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ may get the firmware update in early 2018. It should be followed by the 2016 flagsgips Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, and then the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, and Galaxy S6 edge+. Some of the popular devices from Galaxy A, C and J series may also receive the new OS.