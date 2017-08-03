It is obvious that Google will roll out its recently announced operating system Android 8.0 O (yet to get a name) one of these days but nobody knows the exact date. The only wild guess so far is that the OS could be released in the first half of August, and it has emerged that it could happen next week.

The search giant has already released Developer Preview 4 of Android 8.0 O ahead of the public roll out.

"This is the final preview before we launch the official Android O platform to consumers later this summer. Take this opportunity to wrap up your testing and publish your updates soon, to give users a smooth transition to Android O," said Google on Android Developers Blog.

Now, tech pundit David Ruddock has claimed in a tweet that the firmware update could come in a week's time.

I'd look for the official Google Pixel Android O update to land in about a week. Could be pushed, but that's the timeline for now AFAIK. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 2, 2017

However, Google is yet to officially announce the release date of its latest OS.

When will your smartphone receive Android 8.0 O update?

It is almost certain that the Google Pixel and its bigger sibling Pixel XL will get the Android 8.0 O update first, as that the search giant has the tradition of seeding its new OS to its flagships before expanding to other devices and OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). The handsets that could be line to taste the firmware include the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel C and Nexus Player.

OnePlus has confirmed that it would seed the latest firmware to its OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5, and HMD Global too has announced that its new smartphones Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 would get the OS. However, it is not known when these devices will get the new firmware.

Other OEMs, including Samsung to Lenovo (Motorola), LG, Sony HTC, Sony, Blackberry, Lenovo (Motorola), Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo, OPPO and others will surely make the new firmware available to their popular handsets, especially the flagships but they have chosen to keep mum.