Though it was reported that Google would release the final version of its operating system Android 8.0 O after the beta preview 3, it turned out to be true. The search giant has launched the OS Developer Preview 4 ahead of the public roll out, and those who took part in the Android Beta Program will receive an update for beta preview 4 in the next few days.

Google, in the Android Developers Blog, has said it has rolled out Developer Preview 4 of Android 8.0 O to ensure a smooth transition.

"This is the final preview before we launch the official Android O platform to consumers later this summer. Take this opportunity to wrap up your testing and publish your updates soon, to give users a smooth transition to Android O," it said.

There is no mention of the exact release date of Android 8.0 O, but reports have claimed it should come in the first week of August or at least in the first half of the month.

List of smartphones that will get Android 8.0 O update

Google Pixel and Pixel XL should be the first handsets to receive the firmware update, followed by other Google products like the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel C and Nexus Player. However, the LG V30 could be the first device to be released with Android 8.0 O pre-installed. LG G6, LG V20 and LG G5 could also get the update.

OnePlus has confirmed it will seed Android 8.0 O update to the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and the current flagship OnePlus 5, and it is expected to kick off before the end of this year. HMD Global has also announced that its new smartphones Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 will get the firmware update.

Other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) are silent on Android 8.0 O update but that doesn't mean that they won't seed the OS to its devices. In fact, it is almost certain that Samsung will release the firmware to its flagships like Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 6. Some of the popular devices from Galaxy A, C and J series may also receive the new OS.

Almost all the major smartphone manufacturers, including HTC, Sony, Blackberry, Lenovo (Motorola), Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo, and OPPO are expected to seed the firmware update to their popular handsets.