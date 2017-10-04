It is confirmed that HMD Global will not only release the Android 8.0 Oreo update but also Google's upcoming operating system Android P to all its devices -- Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 . However, it appears like the handsets will get yet another Android Nougat update before receiving the latest firmware.

The officials from the Finnish company have recently told reporters at the launch of the Nokia 8 in Taiwan that the device would get the Android 8.0 Oreo update in October. The announcement came not long after the company said that the firmware would come to the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 before the end of this year.

According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 6 has been spotted running Android 7.1.2 Nougat on GFXBench, giving a clear hint that it might get the new version of the OS before getting the recently released Android 8.0 Oreo. There is no word on the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 8 but they too might be upgraded to Android 7.1.2 Nougat before tasting Oreo.

It is reported that Android 7.1.2 Nougat enhances notification stability, improves fingerprint swipe performance, and gives alert on battery usage alerts among other features.

The Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 were released running Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, while the Nokia 3 was recently upgraded from Android 7.0 Nougat to Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

HMD Global has said on record that it would provide software support to its devices for two years.