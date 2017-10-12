HMD Global has said at the launch of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 that it would be prompt in releasing software update to its devices and it has kept its words so far. It appears to have started preparing to roll out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to these handsets as it has seeded Android 7.1.2 Nougat (latest version) to the Nokia 6.

All the Nokia devices – Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 – currently run Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, and now a report by GSMArena has claimed that the Nokia 6 has received Android 7.1.2 Nougat version. The update weighs 665MB and comes with Android security patches for the month of October.

The report comes just days after the Nokia 6 was spotted running Android 7.1.2 Nougat version on GFXBench website.

The Finnish company is yet to announce when other devices namely the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 8 will receive Android 7.1.2 Nougat version, but it should happen in the next few days, as an official from the firm has said during the launch of the Nokia 8 in Taiwan that the handset would test Android 8.0 Oreo in October.

HMD Global has also confirmed that it would seed the Android 8.0 Oreo update to the Nokis 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 before the end of this year.