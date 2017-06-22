Sony was prompt in releasing Android 7.0 Nougat update to its devices, and Xperia X and X Compact were among the first to receive the operating system. The firmware was seeded to the handsets towards the end of last year, and it seems it's time to taste the latest version -- Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The Japanese technology giant has started rolling out Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to its Xperia X and Xperia X Compact under the build number 34.3.A.0.194, according to a report by XperiaBlog. The software also comes with security patches for the month of June.

How to install Android 7.1.1 Nougat on Sony Xperia X and Xperia X Compact:

- Android 7.1.1 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.1.1 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check the availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

It may be mentioned that Sony had rolled out Android 7.0 Nougat update to most of its popular devices, including the Xperia X Performance, Xperia XZ, Xperia X, Xperia X Dual, Xperia X Compact, Xperia Z3+, Xperia Z3+ Dual and Xperia Z5 family but most of them are yet to be upgraded to Android 7.1.1 Nougat version.