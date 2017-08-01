HMD Global has released three smartphones-- Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 with Google's Android Nougat operating system. Now, the company has revealed that entry-level Nokia 3, which run on the Android 7.0 Nougat, will get the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat within a month.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, has confirmed Nokia 3 would receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat update by the end of August. Responding to a query, he said the firmware update will be global and it would happen "when we have all market specific approvals in place."

Got a few questions on this so wanted to confirm that #Nokia3 will receive 7.1.1 update by end of August. @nokiamobile — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) July 29, 2017

The Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 had Android 7.1.1 Nougat pre-installed while the Nokia 3 came with Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

The Nokia 3 sports a 5.0-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density), powered by Mediatek MT6737 processor, Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and comes packed with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and houses a 2,650mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the handset has an 8MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash and 1.12 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus.