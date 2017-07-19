Lenovo-owned Motorola has reportedly started seeding Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for its Moto Z devices which have already received Android 7.0 Nougat. It comes more than a month after the company started soak test of the latest OS version to Moto Z and Moto Z Play, taking the firmware version to NPL.26.107.

The Android 7.1.1 Nougat update has come to the "Standard Moto Z with "retapac" Software channel in Hong Kong and Indonesia," reported Techdroider citing screenshots of the update by Louie Chan. It went on to say that the new OS update comes with security patches for the month of July, Duo Video calling application and Round icons among other features.

Moto Z owners in Hong Kong and Indonesia should get the firmware update notification on their phone screens. If not, they may manually check the availability of the new version by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'. Your handset needs to have at least 5- percent battery and connected to a Wi-Fi network or LTE as the installation will take about 15 minutes.

There is no word on the Moto Z Play but it should get the latest version as soon as Motorola has seeded soak test of the OS to the device.

How about Android 7.0 Nougat or Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Moto X Play, Moto G4 Play, and Droid Maxx 2?

Well, it's more than a month since Motorola announced the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Moto X Play in India along with the firmware installation manual but the public roll out is still pending. Nobody knows the exact date and when we enquired with the company, we got us this response-- "we don't have estimated dates, but once the update becomes available it will be sent to eligible devices via OTA."

As for the Moto G4 Play and Droid Maxx 2, it is not known if they will get Android 7.0 Nougat or the latest version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The handset will do receive the OS as they are in the list of devices eligible for the update but nobody knows when the roll out will begin.

There is no doubt that users of Moto X Play, Moto G4 Play and Droid Maxx 2 will be upset with the late roll out of the new firmware. After all, Google has already announced its latest operating system, Android O and its public release is expected to happen in August.