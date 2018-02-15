Verizon Wireless has finally announced that it would start rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to its Moto G4 Play devices. The software update takes the version NPI26.48-38 and brings security patch for December (not January).

The firmware update for Verizon variant of Moto G4 Play came more than a month after the international variant received it.

According to Verizon Wireless, the new "software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches." It also comes with new features like multi-window mode, doze mode updates, data saver, new emojis, quick setting customization, notification settings, and bundled notifications.

How to install Android 7.1.1 Nougat on your device via OTA (over-the-air):

[NOTE: Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon Wireless network connection before starting the installation process. Also, ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update]

• Android 8.0 Oreo download notification will appear on your phone screen

• Press "Download" button

• Press "Restart & Install" button

• Rebooting will begin automatically

• You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

• Upgrading begins automatically

• Android 7.1.1 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check the availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

The Moto G4 Play came running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system when it was released in 2016. It features a 5.0-inch HD IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, a 1GB/2GB RAM, an 8GB/16GB storage expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card, an 8MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, autofocus and LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2,800mAh battery.