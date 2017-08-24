As promised at the time of launch, Micromax's subsidiary YU Mobiles has started seeding Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Yu Yureka Black. The OS update comes a couple of months after Yu rolled out Android 7.1.2 Beta Build to the device for testing.

"Android N-7.1.1 update has been rolled out for all YUREKA BLACK Devices," annnounced YU team on its official forum.

Here are steps to download and install the OTA update:-

1. Open Settings

2. Click "About Phone"

3. Click on "Software Update"

4. Download the update & install.

However, your Yu Yureka Black device has to be on stock Android Marshmallow firmware to get the Android 7.1.1 Nougat via OTA (over-the-air).

If your device runs Nougat Beta or any custom ROM, follow the tutorial below to flash stock firmware before installing it.

1) Download USB Drivers Windows and install it on your machine

2) ADB & Fastboot Drivers installed in your machine.

- ADB & Fastboot Driver for Windows

- On Linux machine, run these commands to install ADB & Fastboot Drivers

"sudo apt-get install android-tools-adb && sudo apt-get install android-tools-adb"

3) Download Factory Image of YU5040.

Procedure to restore or flash stock firmware as provided by YU team:

1. Turn off Your Device and press combination of Volume up + Power Button. When device vibrates, release power button and keep holding Volume up button. This will take the device into recovery mode and now from recovery mode select reboot to boot loader and connect the device to your PC/Laptop via USB cable.

2. Extract the Downloaded factory Images in Your machine and open Terminal in the extracted folder.[ Only if Host machine is Having Linux Operating system]

3. If your Operating system of the Host machine is Windows then execute flash-windows.bat file inside windows folder. If Operating system of Host machine is Linux then execute "./flash-linux.sh" in Terminal which was open in step-2.

4. Once flashing is done device will automatically reboot to system.

The Yu Yureka Black runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system when it was launched a couple of months ago at Rs 8,999. It features a 5.0-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (441 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, a 4GB RAM, a 32GB storage expandable up to 64GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh battery. In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with dual-LED flash, auto and PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), and an 8MP front-snapper with Selfie flash, Beauty mode, Wide Selfie and smile shot.