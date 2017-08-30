Motorola continues to update its Z-series with the latest version of Android Nougat even when owners of Moto G4 Play, Moto X Play, Droid Maxx 2 and X Pure Edition are waiting to taste the firmware for months. It has now emerged that the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update has been rolled out to the Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid on Verizon.

The Lenovo-owned Motorola has started seeding the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to its 2016 flagship Moto Z Force Droid and Moto Z Force Droid via OTA (over-the-air) and it comes with security patch for the month of July 2017, according to a report by PhoneArena. The handsets were running on Android 7.0 Nougat before getting the latest version.

The Moto Z Play Droid has also been updated with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, but several handsets like Moto X Force, Moto X Style, Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, and Droid Turbo 2 that are currently running Android 7.0 Nougat are yet to get the latest version.

How to install Android 7.1.1 Nougat on your device via OTA (over-the-air):

- Android 7.0 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.1.1 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.

Motorola is yet to roll out Android Nougat to its popular devices namely Moto X Play, Moto G4 Play, Droid Maxx 2 and X Pure Edition. Android 7.1.1 Nougat soak test was released to the Moto X Play in the first week of June but the final version is not released yet. The Moto G4 Play is also reportedly undergoing the firmware soak test.

The Moto X Pure Edition has got kernel source code for Android 7.0 Nougat (not Android 7.1.1 Nougat) but we are yet to see the final version. Another device that is eligible for the firmware is The Droid Maxx 2.