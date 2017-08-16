Google has finally started rolling out Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to its 2014 Nexus 6 that came with Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system before being upgraded to Android Marshmallow. The handset currently runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

If you are wondering why Google Nexus 6 is receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat update now as it's supposed to be one of the first to get it being a Google device, well the makers of the phone were forced to downgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat after Android Pay in the device reportedly broke when updated with the latest version in March. Google had to fix the bugs before rolling it out again to the handset.

The search giant has started seeding Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to Google Nexus 6 devices once again after fixing the bugs and the update weighs 370MB, according to Androidpolice. The firmware roll out will happen in phases, which means it can take more time to reach some devices.

It may be mentioned that your Nexus 6 device should be on Android 7.0 Nougat to upgrade to Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Those handsets that still runs Android 7.1.1 version despite the bugs have to flash back to Android 7.0 version to get the update.

How to install Android 7.1.1 Nougat on your device via OTA (over-the-air):

- Android 7.1.1 Nougat download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Press "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Rebooting will begin automatically

- You will see "Installing System Update" notice when installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 7.1.1 Nougat will run on your device after upgrading is done

You can also manually check the availability of the new software by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.