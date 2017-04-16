Nokia 6, which was launched in January 2017, came with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Now, the HMD Global Oy-made phone has received the new v7.1.1 update. Android 7.1.1 Nougat, bearing version number: 00CN_3_170, weighs 369MB in size and requires 616MB free space on the phone, reported Nokia 6 user, Hyken Wong‏ (@hykenblue) on Twitter.

In addition to the latest April security patch, its comes with 3G/4G dual-SIM standby support, new update for Nokia USB driver, enhanced power saving mode, improves background management, new user-interface features including app shortcuts, circular launcher icons, enhanced Live Wallpaper, profession theme-based Emojis, GIFs sharing on messages, and image keyboard support among others.

With the release of v7.1.1, Nokia 6 becomes the first non-Google (pixel and nexus) affiliated phone to receive the latest update. This is a great initiative by new entrant HMD Global Oy, who has a huge responsibility of bringing Nokia its former glory.

Nokia 6 gets a 7.1.1 update. Great. pic.twitter.com/2JnjyUZQV5 — Hyken Wong (@hykenblue) April 14, 2017

If you have received OTA (Over-The-Air) notification message for this update:

1. Select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several weeks to reach all the corners of the world.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

